Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735,874 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.60% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 204.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 53,728 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DBAW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.83. 7,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

