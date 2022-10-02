Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160,498 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 665,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,151. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

