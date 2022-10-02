Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425,500 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NANR. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,583,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5,885.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 112.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 175,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,642. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48.

