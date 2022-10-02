Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026,160 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $393,975.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,824 shares in the company, valued at $95,744,997.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,469 shares of company stock valued at $54,068,982. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.47. 1,252,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,450. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $168.72 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

