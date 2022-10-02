Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,377,853 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,377,853 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 168,699 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,294,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The firm has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

