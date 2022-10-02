Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,160,498 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160,498 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 87.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 57,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 665,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,151. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $49.40.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

