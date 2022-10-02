Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 632,226 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632,226 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.49. 14,585,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

