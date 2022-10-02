Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,474,215 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,474,215 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

GOOG stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.15. 26,277,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,197,142. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

