Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Trading Down 1.3 %

Abiomed stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.66. 427,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,446. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

