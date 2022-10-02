ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 8,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,452 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ADT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT remained flat at $7.49 during trading hours on Friday. 2,641,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,857. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 1.97. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. ADT’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. ADT’s payout ratio is -350.00%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

