Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Cut by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 798,564 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. 81,664,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,050,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.