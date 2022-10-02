aelf (ELF) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $114.83 million and $9.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010100 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

