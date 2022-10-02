Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Up 16.9% in September

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 745,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,729. Aequi Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aequi Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBG. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 75,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 483,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 158,950 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,045,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 115,078 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.