Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys 735 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $57.44. 3,851,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $57.42 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.