Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $187,000 Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $40,755,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,113,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $23,976,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,693 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 682.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 798,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 696,689 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $17.94. 6,175,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179,154. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

IVERIC bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

