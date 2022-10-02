Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 897,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,361. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

