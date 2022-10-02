Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $12.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 48,176,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

