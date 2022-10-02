Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Agenus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $580.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,402,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after buying an additional 767,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,955,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after buying an additional 305,949 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $34,436,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

