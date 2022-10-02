Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Agenus Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $580.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
