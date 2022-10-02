Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Reduced by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,847,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 46,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 3,742,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,215. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.