AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $50.70 million and approximately $270,589.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,934,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. AIOZ Network’s official website is aioz.network.

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos.To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone.AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

