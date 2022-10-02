Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.50.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
