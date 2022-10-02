Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

About Akebia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 498,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 478,973 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

