Aleph.im (ALEPH) One Day Volume Hits $333,490.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $57.95 million and $333,490.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im launched on June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im/#. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

