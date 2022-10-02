Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 8,810 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,912,000 after buying an additional 305,551 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $18,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,174,000 after buying an additional 141,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after buying an additional 139,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $13,990,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.9 %

RGA opened at $125.81 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.53.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 80.60%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.