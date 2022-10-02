Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 5,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 80,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DUK opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

