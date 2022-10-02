Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.