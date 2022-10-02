Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $22.38 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 40.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $225.40 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

