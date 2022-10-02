Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 1,662 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.