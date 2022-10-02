ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,376 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for 21.6% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,418,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SDOG stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.