Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,114 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.63. 1,099,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

