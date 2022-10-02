Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,515 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $170.91. 1,057,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.