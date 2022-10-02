Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 889 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.01. 2,720,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.90 and its 200-day moving average is $542.34. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.64 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

