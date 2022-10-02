Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.1% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $167,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VOO opened at $328.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.