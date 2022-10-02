Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,416. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.73 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

