Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $12.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 48,176,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.