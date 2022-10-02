Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $157,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.84. 7,575,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average of $176.41.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.