Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,039. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.77 and a 200 day moving average of $319.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

