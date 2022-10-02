Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,724 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 122,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.35. 4,474,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $307.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.