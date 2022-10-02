Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,520 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,651,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,696. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

