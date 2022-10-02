Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 8,530,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 954,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,711. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 13.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,631,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 316,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 774,752 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

