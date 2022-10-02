Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 8,530,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Alto Ingredients Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 954,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,711. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.