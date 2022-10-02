Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMADY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -140.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

