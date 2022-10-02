American Research & Management Co. Acquires 1,259 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,713 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $275.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.33 and a 200-day moving average of $397.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

