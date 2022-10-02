American Research & Management Co. Has $336,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. 14,892,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,259. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

