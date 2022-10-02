American Research & Management Co. Sells 271 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Altria Group by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 94,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

