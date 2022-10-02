American Research & Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,031. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.85 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

