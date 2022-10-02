American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.70. 2,501,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.02. The company has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $211.38 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

