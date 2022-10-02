Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amryt Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 268,027 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after buying an additional 4,198,474 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 490,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,375,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Stock Performance

Amryt Pharma stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMYT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

