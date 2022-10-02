Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Amtech Systems Stock Performance
ASYS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 28,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.27. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amtech Systems news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 3,399 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
About Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
