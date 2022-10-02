Analysts Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Target Price at $5.38

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATY shares. Roth Capital raised AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AcuityAds by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AcuityAds by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. AcuityAds has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

