Analysts Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target at $65.92

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Monday, September 19th.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

