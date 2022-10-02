Analysts Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT at $241.71

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 74.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.93 and its 200 day moving average is $185.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

